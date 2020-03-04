Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN VICTOR "VIC" CHRISTLIEB. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

EDWIN VICTOR "VIC" CHRISTLIEB, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home of Fort Wayne. He was born May 23, 1940, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Clem and Linva (Keller) Christlieb. Vic graduated from South Side High School in the class of 1957. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Carol (Abbott) and they settled in Fort Wayne. He retired from International Harvester and owned and operated Coney Station at the corners of Paulding and Hessen Cassel for 19 years. He was a member at Waynedale United Methodist Church and formerly at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He was very handy and could be found making repairs at the church, community homes, or just woodworking in general. He was also an avid I.U. fan, especially Bobby Knight. Surviving family include his wife, Mariann Christlieb; children, Greg Christlieb, Kim (George) Harris, Matt Christlieb, and Tim (Jamey) Christileb; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bob Christlieb. Besides his parents and his first wife, Joy, he was also preceded in passing by his second wife, Reatha Ames Christlieb; and a sister, Phyllis Knaggs. A service of remembrance celebrating his wonderful life is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Those of who wish to remember Vic in a special way may make gifts to Waynedale United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at



