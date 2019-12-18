Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEEN T. TURNER. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

EILEEEN T. TURNER, 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Eileen was born June 19, 1937, in New York City, N. Y., a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Murphy. "Eileen, and to all that knew her, was a caring and loving person who touched the lives of all that knew her". She met her husband, Willie R. Turner, in New York while he was stationed there with the Army. He preceded her in death in February of 2019. They were married in 1958, and raised their five children while traveling the world as an Army family. Eileen was totally dedicated to her family and worked tirelessly to provide them a loving and caring home. She had many passions. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to music, eating ice cream, and drinking a nice cold Pepsi. She was very compassionate and donated to many charities throughout the years but held a special place in her heart for giving to . Most of all, Eileen loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She loved when the family came together and gather at her house, filling her house with great food, lots of laughs, crazy children and lots of love. Surviving are her children, Mary (Dan Borton) Howell, Shirley Butler, Ray (Penny) Turner, Nancy (Roman) Luna, and Patrick (Jennifer) Turner; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Willie "Ray" Turner; and her siblings, Dorothy Cavallone, Margie Ramsaur, Tom Murphy and Billy Murphy. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling beginning at 1 p.m. until time of the service. Memorials to .



