EILEEN D. GERARDOT, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born Nov. 21, 1928, in Mon roeville, Ind. Eileen was a daughter of the late Joseph Newton and Orah (Plumley) Brown. She was a graduate of Monroeville High School. Eileen had attended St. Therese Catholic Church for many years. She enjoyed crocheting afghans of all sorts, making peanut butter balls, and putting her competitive nature to the test with games. Eileen is survived by her sons, David (Jan) and Thomas (Renee) Gerardot; daughters, Brenda Arnett and Cynthia (Glen) Ellenberger; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Witmer. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Wilmer Gerardot; sisters, Hazel Little, Mary Jane Kendall, Beaulah Fransworth, Mabel Sitz, and Dottie Brown; brothers, Roy, Johnny, and Joe Brown; and son-in-law, Jim Arnett. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Therese Catholic Church or Kingston Care Dupont Memory Care. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 13, 2020.