1/1
EILEEN "MIKE" DAVENPORT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EILEEN "MIKE" DAVENPORT, 100, of Avilla, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne. Born June 22, 1920, in Avilla, she was a daughter of Francis and Mayme (Schlot ter) Ley. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla and belonged to the Rosary Society. Mike was a homemaker and also worked St. James Restaurant in Avilla for over 30 years. On May 2, 1942, at St. Mary's, she married William P. Davenport; he preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2002. Survivors include sons, Bill (Nancy) Davenport of Fort Wayne and Francis Davenport of Avilla; daughters, Pat (Garry) Delagrange of Woodburn and Ramona (Don) Plymole of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Billy (Christine) Davenport, Lindsey (Greg) Solon, Danielle (Jason) Schultz, Ryan (Alicia) Davenport, Chris (Ann) Delagrange, Kathy Delagrange, and Sean Cramsie; nine great- grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ellert of Avilla. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Francis Ley, Jerome Ley, Martha Ross, Pearl Rhoades, Mary Jane Stoner, and Madonna Brandenburg. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avilla. Memorials to Masses at St. Mary's. Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla, is handling arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved