EILEEN "MIKE" DAVENPORT, 100, of Avilla, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne. Born June 22, 1920, in Avilla, she was a daughter of Francis and Mayme (Schlot ter) Ley. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla and belonged to the Rosary Society. Mike was a homemaker and also worked St. James Restaurant in Avilla for over 30 years. On May 2, 1942, at St. Mary's, she married William P. Davenport; he preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2002. Survivors include sons, Bill (Nancy) Davenport of Fort Wayne and Francis Davenport of Avilla; daughters, Pat (Garry) Delagrange of Woodburn and Ramona (Don) Plymole of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Billy (Christine) Davenport, Lindsey (Greg) Solon, Danielle (Jason) Schultz, Ryan (Alicia) Davenport, Chris (Ann) Delagrange, Kathy Delagrange, and Sean Cramsie; nine great- grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ellert of Avilla. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Francis Ley, Jerome Ley, Martha Ross, Pearl Rhoades, Mary Jane Stoner, and Madonna Brandenburg. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avilla. Memorials to Masses at St. Mary's. Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla, is handling arrangements.