EILEEN E. STEVENS, 93, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Watford, England, she was a daughter of the late George and Edith Dibley. Eileen loved caring for her family as a homemaker and later worked in the Perry Hills Elementary School cafeteria for 20 years. She also was a volunteer at Dupont Hospital for 10 years. Eileen was survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert Stevens of Fort Wayne; children, James Stevens, Larry Stevens, Kathy (David) Swartz, and Mark (Tina) Stevens, all of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Sheila Dibley of Elkhart, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Maureen Stevens; and brother, Michael Dibley. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling two hours prior beginning at 9 a.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Carriage House. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020