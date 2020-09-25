1/1
EILEEN F. MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EILEEN F. MILLER, 98, of Butler, Ind., died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler, with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be held in Butler Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Butler United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Butler United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Butler United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved