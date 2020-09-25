EILEEN F. MILLER, 98, of Butler, Ind., died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler, with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be held in Butler Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Butler United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.