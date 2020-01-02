EILEEN JOYCE RIDGWAY, 94, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 8, 1925 in Green castle, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Pearl (Allee) Mahoney. She retired in 1992 from Sears Telecatalog as a trainer. She was a member of the Alley Kat Dancers, National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters, Three Rivers Tole Society, and Red Hat Society. Eileen was the only woman licensed to pilot an 18A gyroplane and navigated an 18-foot Thistle sailboat on the Atlantic Ocean. Eileen also delighted in traveling abroad. She is survived by her children, John Ridgway of New Haven and Jana Ridgway of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Justin Ridgway (Emily) of Fort Wayne and Zachary Ridgway of New Haven; four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jacob, Madisyn and Jocelyn; and sister, Coleen Clines of Greencastle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Ridgway in 1990. Funeral service is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation prior from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Burial at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Greencastle. Preferred memorials are to Three Rivers Tole Society or Alley Kat Dancers. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 2, 2020