EILEEN L. FISHER, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home after battling Cirrhosis of the liver. Born Oct. 31, 1950, in Chicago, Ill.,. she was the daughter of the late Arthur Czarkowski and Corrine V. Hogue. Eileen worked at ITT Corp Exelis Inc- Harris Corp for 20 years, retiring in 2013. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven W. Fisher of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters, Michele (Jeremy) Ellison of Montpelier, Ind., and Chastity Fisher of Ossian, Ind.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; uncle, Demp hey (Joyce) Hogue of New Haven; aunt, Shirley Budka of Hamlet, Ind.; brother, Bruce Hogue of Akron, Ind.; step-siblings, Ellen Larson (Dave) of Oak Forest, Ill., Tina (James) Foy, Karen (Terrence) O' Malley, and Arthur Czarkowski Jr., all of Interlachen, Fla.; and cousin, Kathleen Burke of Trevor, Wis. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert S. Hogue; and stepsister, Linda Reed. A memorial gathering is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or the A.S.P.C.A. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019