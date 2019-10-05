EILEEN MARIE BENNETT, 91, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Parkview Hospital- Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was a daughter of the late William and Flossie (Gorrell) Widd-ifield. She was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church, women's society, and Sunny Seniors. She retired in 1990 from Mutual Security Life after 13 years. "Eileen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed serving her community and church." Surviving are her children, Julie (Tim) Burcham and Brad (Dolores) Bennett; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Gene in 1999; three brothers; and two sisters. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven, with visitation half hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to the church. To share online condolences, please go to www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2019