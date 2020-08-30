EILEEN ROSE (JONES) SURGENER, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Born July 18, 1943, in Corbin, Ky., she was a daughter of J.B. and Mabel Jones. She loved spending time with her many family members and gardening. She is survived by her siblings, William Jones and Mary Baily; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Royal Surgener; both parents, three brothers, and five sisters. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation three hours prior. Burial to follow at WH Parman Cemetery in Corbin, Ky.