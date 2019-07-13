EILENE M. ZIEGLER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1927 in Paulding, Ohio, a daughter of the late Virgil and Katie Guing rich. She worked as a secretary for Fort Wayne Community Schools and also at Lincoln National Bank. She was a member at Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene and will be remembered as a very loving mother and grandmother. Surviving family include her son, Harvey (Judy) Ziegler; grandsons, Paul (Sarah) and Stephen (Michelle) Ziegler; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Violet Riggenbach, Mildred Green, Earl (Joan) Guingrich, Lorene Zuber, Patricia Anselman, Ralph (Karen) Guingrich, Roger (Charlene) Guingrich, and Dale (Mary Ann) Guingrich. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert Ziegler; foster sons, Ken McCloskey and Chris Boggs; and sister, Valeria Baron. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 13, 2019