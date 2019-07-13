EILENE M. ZIEGLER (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILENE M. ZIEGLER.
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

EILENE M. ZIEGLER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1927 in Paulding, Ohio, a daughter of the late Virgil and Katie Guing rich. She worked as a secretary for Fort Wayne Community Schools and also at Lincoln National Bank. She was a member at Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene and will be remembered as a very loving mother and grandmother. Surviving family include her son, Harvey (Judy) Ziegler; grandsons, Paul (Sarah) and Stephen (Michelle) Ziegler; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Violet Riggenbach, Mildred Green, Earl (Joan) Guingrich, Lorene Zuber, Patricia Anselman, Ralph (Karen) Guingrich, Roger (Charlene) Guingrich, and Dale (Mary Ann) Guingrich. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert Ziegler; foster sons, Ken McCloskey and Chris Boggs; and sister, Valeria Baron. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 424-1525
funeral home direction icon