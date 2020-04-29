Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE ANNE (DANIEL) SCHLIE. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

ELAINE ANNE (DANIEL) SCHLIE, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born Feb. 17, 1927, in Streator, Ill., she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Daniel. She was baptized and confirmed into the faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator, Ill. She attended Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, Ill., where she graduated in 1948 with a BA in Education. She spent a year student teaching in Iowa due to a shortage of teachers after World War II. Her first teaching assignment was in Kingston, N.J. She then took a call to Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne as a second grade teacher and organist. On Aug. 15, 1953, Elaine Daniel married David Schlie at Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator, Ill. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, Gail in 1954, Samuel in 1955, Peter in 1957, Susan in 1960, Jane in 1963, Joseph in 1966, and David in 1969. During her life, Elaine was a stay-at-home mom. She gave piano lessons to nieces / nephews, her children and others. As the children got older, she worked as a secretary for an insurance company and Lutheran Social Services. After retirement, she volunteered at the Fort Wayne Public Library. She also sang in the church choir. Survivors include sons, Peter, Joseph (Suzy) and David (Abbie); daughters, Gail (Paul Nicolaysen) Luley, Susan (Ernie) Hauser, and Jane (Joel) Koehler; 21 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, David; son, Samuel; one sister, and two brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Food Bank. Condolences can be left online at



