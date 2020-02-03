Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE BECKMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELAINE BECKMAN, 61, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Majestic Care, New Haven, where she resided for the past nine years. Born on Nov. 28, 1958 in Allen County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Robert B. Beckman and the late Bonita J. (Martin) Beckman. Elaine was employed for two years at ARC in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel in Fort Wayne, Ind. Elaine is survived by many cousins and friends. She was also preceded in death by an aunt and uncle, Harry and Marilyn R. Pattee. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb, 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne. Friends will be received one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Preferred memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic School Hessen Cassel.

