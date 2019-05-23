ELAINE C. DRUMMOND, 92, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Elaine was born in Muncie, a daughter of Oliver and Thelma (Ful-mer) Wood-roof, and was raised by Thelma and "Dad" Roy Ratican. She worked for over 30 years at General Electric. She was a member of Plymouth Church, DAR, Job's Daughters, Daughters of the Nile, and Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2015. They were married 66 years and loved to travel across the country, even in their 80's. They took many trips out west to National Parks, highlighted by Yellowstone, and visited all of the lower 48 states. All via car. Surviving are her sister, Priscilla (John) Becker; Elaine and Jack raised two cantankerous sons, Gregory (Phyllis) of Fort Wayne and Jeffrey (Kerri) of Indianapolis; they dearly loved and spent much of their latter years with their five grandchildren, Samantha (Matthew) Kempf, Alexander, Hannah, and Emma Drummond, and Natalie (Robert) McCann. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Burton (Marge) Woodroof. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825). Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Sign the guest book at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019