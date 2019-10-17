Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE LOUISE SCHAEFER HARP. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John's Divine Mercy Parish Payne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ELAINE LOUISE SCHAEFER HARP, 90, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Elaine was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Payne, Ohio, the daughter of Frederick "Fritz" and Helen (Price) Schaefer. She graduated from Payne High School in 1946. She went on to attend Bowling Green State University, transferring to Case Western Reserve University where she graduated from the Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing in 1951, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She married C. James Harp May 10, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Payne. After enjoying nine years of nursing in the Paulding County Area, she returned to Defiance College to earn a teaching certificate in 1960. She began teaching General Science, Biology and Girls Physical Education at Payne High School in 1961. Teaching was a passion of hers because she cared deeply about her students. As the GAA (Girls Athletic Association) advisor, she was instrumental in increasing the availability of sports to female students. She enjoyed following her students successes over the years. Nothing delighted her more than being invited to a class reunion of former students or seeing a former student at an event. In 1964, she received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of St. Francis. She became the Guidance Counselor at Payne High School and after consolidation in 1971 was the Guidance Counselor at Wayne Trace High School until her retirement in 1985. Following retirement, she was elected as the first women Commissioner from Paulding County. It was a joy for her and she was happy to serve her community in this capacity. She and Jim enjoyed retirement years in Hot Springs Village, Ark., and at Hamilton Lake, Ind. They were happily married for 60 years until Jim's death in 2012. She was active in community and church organizations throughout her life. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she was a past president, St. John's Alter and Rosary Society, Laetitia and Sorosis Social Sorority. She was also a Trusty Fellow for the Defiance College. She was inducted into the Wayne Trace Teacher's Hall of Fame in 2017. She spent her later years residing with her son Jim, in Payne. Surviving are her two children, Frederica (Duane) Nodine of Hamilton, Ind. and James D. Harp of Payne; three grandchildren, Sarah (William Wulff) Nodine of St. Louis, Mo., Jon (April) Nodine of Louisville, Ky., and Bailey Nodine of Indianapolis, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, Jones and Lola Nodine and Louis and Olive Elaine Wulff. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. John's Divine Mercy Parish, Payne, Ohio. Calling is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, (OH 45880). Burial will follow service in St. John's Cemetery in Payne. Memorials can be given in Elaine's name as masses to the church or Devine Mercy Catholic School, Payne, Ohio. Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, Ind., is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send condolences visit

ELAINE LOUISE SCHAEFER HARP, 90, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Elaine was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Payne, Ohio, the daughter of Frederick "Fritz" and Helen (Price) Schaefer. She graduated from Payne High School in 1946. She went on to attend Bowling Green State University, transferring to Case Western Reserve University where she graduated from the Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing in 1951, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She married C. James Harp May 10, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Payne. After enjoying nine years of nursing in the Paulding County Area, she returned to Defiance College to earn a teaching certificate in 1960. She began teaching General Science, Biology and Girls Physical Education at Payne High School in 1961. Teaching was a passion of hers because she cared deeply about her students. As the GAA (Girls Athletic Association) advisor, she was instrumental in increasing the availability of sports to female students. She enjoyed following her students successes over the years. Nothing delighted her more than being invited to a class reunion of former students or seeing a former student at an event. In 1964, she received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of St. Francis. She became the Guidance Counselor at Payne High School and after consolidation in 1971 was the Guidance Counselor at Wayne Trace High School until her retirement in 1985. Following retirement, she was elected as the first women Commissioner from Paulding County. It was a joy for her and she was happy to serve her community in this capacity. She and Jim enjoyed retirement years in Hot Springs Village, Ark., and at Hamilton Lake, Ind. They were happily married for 60 years until Jim's death in 2012. She was active in community and church organizations throughout her life. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she was a past president, St. John's Alter and Rosary Society, Laetitia and Sorosis Social Sorority. She was also a Trusty Fellow for the Defiance College. She was inducted into the Wayne Trace Teacher's Hall of Fame in 2017. She spent her later years residing with her son Jim, in Payne. Surviving are her two children, Frederica (Duane) Nodine of Hamilton, Ind. and James D. Harp of Payne; three grandchildren, Sarah (William Wulff) Nodine of St. Louis, Mo., Jon (April) Nodine of Louisville, Ky., and Bailey Nodine of Indianapolis, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, Jones and Lola Nodine and Louis and Olive Elaine Wulff. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. John's Divine Mercy Parish, Payne, Ohio. Calling is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, (OH 45880). Burial will follow service in St. John's Cemetery in Payne. Memorials can be given in Elaine's name as masses to the church or Devine Mercy Catholic School, Payne, Ohio. Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, Ind., is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close