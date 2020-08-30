1/1
ELAINE M. SYTSMA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELAINE M. SYTSMA, 77, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angelina (Magri) Vanden burg. She worked for as a Radiology Technician for US Health Works, retiring in 2005. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the American Registry of Radiologist Technicians. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy Sytsma; daughters, Andrea (Earl) Sytsma-Slone and Stephanie R. (Todd) Walda; and three grandsons, Nicholas T., Rory S. and Trace J. Walda. A private graveside service will be held at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, 5365 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Hockemeyer-Miller Funeral Home, 6161 St. Joe Road. Memorial donations may be made to Allen Count A.S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved