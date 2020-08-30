ELAINE M. SYTSMA, 77, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angelina (Magri) Vanden burg. She worked for as a Radiology Technician for US Health Works, retiring in 2005. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the American Registry of Radiologist Technicians. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy Sytsma; daughters, Andrea (Earl) Sytsma-Slone and Stephanie R. (Todd) Walda; and three grandsons, Nicholas T., Rory S. and Trace J. Walda. A private graveside service will be held at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, 5365 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Hockemeyer-Miller Funeral Home, 6161 St. Joe Road. Memorial donations may be made to Allen Count A.S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com