ELAINE MAE (BUNN) McKEEVER, 96, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born March 26, 1924, in Allen County and a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, she was the only child of the late James Guy Bunn and Susie M. Bunn. She married Richard McKee-ver, the love of her life on Dec. 26, 1947. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and the center of all her family's gatherings. Her passions and pastimes were her children, cooking, gardening / flowers, playing bingo, visits to see her chickens and the lake. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital in 1984 after 25 years as a switchboard operator supervisor. She is survived by children, Beverly (Michael) Young of Wyoming, Richard Thomas (Judy) McKeever of Huntertown, Brenda (Elisha) Harris Fort Wayne, and Lisa (Kip) Smith of Yoder; son-in-law, Steven Richardson Sr. of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Krista) Young, Michelle (Shawn) Brown, Steven Richardson Jr., Amy Richardson, Stephanie Richardson, Mark (Cortney) McKeever, Jenna (Craig) Tyler, Randy (Amanda) McKeever, Matthew (Tawanna) Harris, Lydia (Brian) Clark, Clinton (Carly) Smith, Tucker (Kristen) Smith, and Gwen Smith; and 23 great- grandchildren, Trey, Skylaar, Rylee, Caleb, Brianna, Bolton, Tyler, Rylee, Hanna, Jade, Kaden, Remington, Beckett, Kennedy, Landon, Eric, Katie, Bryce, Quincy, Victoria, Levi, Logan, and Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard F. McKeever; and daughter, Beth Richardson. Private service for immediate family. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Parkview Hospice, Over The Fences Farm Miniature Therapy Horses, Homebound Meals, or Oakridge Temple COGIC. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020
