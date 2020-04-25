ELDON A. ZOOK, 89, of LaGrange, Ind., died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Life Care Center of Fort Wayne. Born July 19, 1930, in Huntington County, Ind., he was a son of Floyd and Polly (Myers) Zook. He was a United States Army veteran. On Aug. 26, 1952, in Waynedale, Ind., he married Carolyn M. Emerick; she preceded him in death on April 5, 2004. In 2012, he returned to Indiana after living in Florida for over 20 years. He worked for many years as a supervisor for Harris Float Boat in Fort Wayne. In his free time, he loved to tinker and fix things and was an avid bowler. Surviving are three daughters, Victoria Francine (Pamala Johnson) Zook of Atlanta, Ga., Christine Marie (Tom) Miller of LaGrange, Ind., and Kimberly May Yoder of LaGrange, Ind.; a son, Andrew Eldon (Mari) Zook of Belding, Mich.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Eva Bowman of Craigsville, Ind.; and a brother, Mark (Betty) Zook of Bluffton, Ind. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandson, Ayden Charles; a sister, Roselyn McKinley; and three brothers, Richard, Mervel and Larry Zook. According to his wishes cremation will take place. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
