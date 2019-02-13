ELDON EUGENE DEWITT, 84, went home to his Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Born July 1, 1934, in Allen County, Ind., he was a son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Smith) Dewitt. Eldon attended Grabill Missionary Church. He retired in 2004 as Supervisor of Maintenance for Scotts / Super Value for 25 years. He was owner of Dewitt's Service. On Saturday July 16, 1955 (63 years), he married Judith "Judy" (Baldwin) Dewitt in the Grabill Missionary Church; she survives. Also surviving are children, Richard Dewitt and Nancy (Mike) Plank; son-in-law, Terry Brindle; eight granddaughters; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, David, Loyd (Bonnie) and Leroy (Janelle) Dewitt. Eldon was also preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Brindle; siblings, Kenneth and Edith; and sister-in-law, Shirley Dewitt. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2019