ELDON F. "DICK" FUELLING, 77, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:38 a.m. at Woodcrest Nursing Home in Decatur. Survivors include sister, Harriet (Jerome) Fuhrman of New Haven, Ind.; brother, Melvin "Bud" (Sharon) Fuelling of Decatur, Ind.; sister, Vivian (Gene) Thatcher of Willshire, Ohio; sister, Margene Fuelling of Decatur, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rolland "Mickey" Fuelling. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church - Fuelling, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 3, 2019