ELDON LYNN HABEGGER, 82, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on the evening of Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. Born May 19, 1937, in Decatur, Ind., he was son of the late Eldon Huser Habegger and to the late Dolores (Book) Habegger - Reichard. Eldon was united in marriage to Carolyn A.; she preceded him in death in 2016. Eldon retired in 2008, as founder of Habegger Floors in Decatur. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur, with visitation one hour priror and Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43. Social distancing will be followed at the public service. The family will also receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the the funeral home. Preferred memorials can be made to Willshire-Union United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.



