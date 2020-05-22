ELDON LYNN HABEGGER
HABEGGER, ELDON LYNN: Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur, with visitation one hour priror and Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43. Social distancing will be followed at the public service. The family will also receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. today, May 23, 2020, at the the funeral home.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
