ELDORA "DORIE" SITKO, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Bluffton, Ind., in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Loyal and Mary Ellen (Van Zant) Liddy. She graduated from South Side High School and early on worked as a preschool teacher for Childhood of Allen County and Calvary Church. Later, she became part owner of General Collections and did marketing for Moran Brothers Distributing. She was married to Emil "Red" Sitko, a Notre Dame All American football player, and had two sisters, Colleen (Jay) Powell of Fishers, Ind. and the late Myralene (Archer) Tunis of Lancaster, Pa. Her pride and joy were her three daughters, Debbie Schlinger of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Lynn (Don) Giant of Fort Wayne and Kelly (Dave) Brown of Castle Rock, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Amy, Joe, Molly, Ashley, Cara, Emily, Daniel, and Abigail; and six great- grandchildren, Spencer, Coen, Miles, Berkley, Francis, and Patrick. Dorie's desire to be with people and activities was evident. An active member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary and Jane Adams Society, Dorie's time was always filled with service, volunteering at SCAN, Wellspring, the Board of the American Cancer Society, and as a volunteer for 30 years at Big Brothers Big Sisters where she was the recipient of the Big Sister of the Year award in 1999. Her interests in football, sports, and the outdoors were significant parts of her life and she maintained a lifelong association with Notre Dame Alumni. Some of her cherished memories were the adventuresome times she spent in Wyoming and Colorado with her daughters and grandchildren. Dorie was a devoted Christian. Family and friend gatherings, singing, and helping others with worthy causes brought delight to her soul. "She will be remembered as an energetic, fun, outspoken, stylish, and spunky woman who left us all with heartfelt memories of her unique personality." A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters, SCAN or Charis House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2020.