1/1
ELEANOR ANNA ALLEN
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELEANOR ANNA ALLEN, 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Peace be still. Born Dec. 17, 1919, in Valparaiso, Ind., she was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne. She attended Central High School and Evanston Collegiate Institute. Her strong Christian faith was the central pillar of her life. She volunteered over 80 years at First Wayne Street U.M.C. Eleanor strove to practice unconditional love and truly be the hands and feet of Christ. Family was her second pillar. She looked forward to family reunions, traveling with sisters and visiting her children and their families in Texas, Georgia and Iowa. She is survived by her five children, Annamae (J) Farrell, Christine (Richard) Safford, Marilois (Bobby) Laster, Philip (Beth) Allen, and David (Linda) Allen. Eleanor was blessed with 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Anna Hostler; her beloved husband of 21 years, Robert David Allen; six sisters, and two brothers. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon until the service. Preferred memorials may be made to the First Wayne Street Mission Fund or the Robert D Allen Memorial Scholarship Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First Wayne Street United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Wayne Street United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved