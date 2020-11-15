ELEANOR ANNA ALLEN, 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Peace be still. Born Dec. 17, 1919, in Valparaiso, Ind., she was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne. She attended Central High School and Evanston Collegiate Institute. Her strong Christian faith was the central pillar of her life. She volunteered over 80 years at First Wayne Street U.M.C. Eleanor strove to practice unconditional love and truly be the hands and feet of Christ. Family was her second pillar. She looked forward to family reunions, traveling with sisters and visiting her children and their families in Texas, Georgia and Iowa. She is survived by her five children, Annamae (J) Farrell, Christine (Richard) Safford, Marilois (Bobby) Laster, Philip (Beth) Allen, and David (Linda) Allen. Eleanor was blessed with 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Anna Hostler; her beloved husband of 21 years, Robert David Allen; six sisters, and two brothers. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon until the service. Preferred memorials may be made to the First Wayne Street Mission Fund or the Robert D Allen Memorial Scholarship Fund.