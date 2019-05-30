ELEANOR E. ANDREWS, 100, went home to her Lord Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born Jan. 9, 1919, in Cudahy, Wis., a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Margaret Bakalar. In her early days she worked at Wolf and Dessauer Dept. Store and Eavey's supermarket for 10 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and Eleanor enjoyed playing golf and later watching the game. On Sept. 25, 1940, she married James Andrews who preceded her in death on April 6, 2015. Surviving are her children, Verene L. Miller, Richard D. (Diana K.) Andrews, and Barbara J. (Jack) Blombach; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma J. Custard and Lorena Ann Mell. She was also preceded in death by six siblings. Funeral service noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with calling from 10 a.m. until noon. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. wwwcovingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 30, 2019