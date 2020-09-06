1/1
ELEANOR "ELLE" ESTEP
ELEANOR "ELLE" ESTEP, 78, of Independence, Mo., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1942, in Wauseon, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Jose R. and Andrea Mendez. Eleanor retired from the VA and had worked at St. Joseph, Lutheran and Parkview hospitals in Fort Wayne. She volunteered at the Red Cross, Rescue Mission and Salvation Army. Surviving are her son, Eugene (Becky) Estep; grandchildren, Jaggar, Ashton, Isabell, and Chris; great-granddaughter, Ruth; sisters, Maria Fry and Ami Dunderman; brothers, Miguel, Nick, Joe, and David Mendez. She was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy Estep, and several siblings. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Antwerp Methodist Church, 202 E. River St., Antwerp, Ohio, with brother David Mendez officiating.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
