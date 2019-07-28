ELEANOR FRITZE, 98, passed Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Defiance, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Lena Fritze. Eleanor retired from Mutual Securities and was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She is survived by son, Ronald (Twylia) Fritze. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harold Fritze; and sisters, Evelyn Bissell and Ercel Maitland. Private services were held. She was entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials are to Harold and Eleanor Fritze Scholarship at Lamar University, History Department, 4400 South Martin Luther King, Beaumont (TX 77705). www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019