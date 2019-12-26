ELEANOR (LAMBROFF) HAYS, 93, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1926, in Huntington, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Lambro and Olga (Rogoff) Georgieff. When she was four years old, her father died and the family moved to Fort Wayne to be near relatives. She graduated from Central High School in 1944 and went to work at GE, Harvester and Fort Wayne National Bank. She was a member of Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church and its Women's Guild. Survivors include her daughters, Cindy (Michael) Mason and Lisa (Steve) Amick; and five grandchildren, Bradley, Brandon and Brian Mason, Alexandra and Nicholas Amick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Hays; and brother, George Lambroff. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. To sign the online line guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 26, 2019