ELEANOR I. WALTERS, 81, of Kendallville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Ken dallville. Born Aug. 12, 1938, in Wadsworth, Ohio, she resided in Fort Wayne. She retired from Zollner Corporation in 1998. She was a member of the Zollner Quarter Century Club. She loved oil painting, traveling, camping, researching European History and being with her family. Surviving are her daughter, Yvonne Lynn (Doug Weddelman) Murphy of Wolcottville, Ind.; brother, Alex Simon of Ossian, Ind.; two grandchildren, Michael (Amber Biddle) Murphy and Natalie Mahler; and great-grandson, Rhett Mahler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerick and Julianna Simon; husband, Richard E. Walters; brothers, Frank, John and Jimmy Simon; and sister-in-law, Rosie Simon. A celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials may be made to COVID-19 Research. www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.