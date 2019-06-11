|
ELEANOR LOUISE HIATT
ELEANOR LOUISE HIATT, 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home. Born Sept. 9, 1928, in Ossian, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Amalie Werling. Eleanor was a 1946 graduate of Ossian High School. She played the accordion in the Zuercher Accordion Band in Berne, Ind. Eleanor worked at International Harvester for five years before becoming a stay at home mom. In her retirement, she worked at Kmart for quite some time. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her yard and garden, along with puzzles, knitting and bowling. Surviving are her children, Dennis L. Hiatt, Thomas A. (Renee) Hiatt, Larry D. (Debra) Hiatt, Gary S. (Cindy) Hiatt, and Jeffrey G. Hiatt; grandchildren, Cory, Laura and Samuel Hiatt, Daniealle Krider, Jennifer Hiatt, Megan Clark, Austin Hiatt, and Logan and Aubrei Hiatt; great-grandchildren, Courtney and Britni Hiatt, Mackenzie and Riley Krider, Addison Stewart, and Colin and Hailey Clark; great-great-grandchildren, Isley and Delaney; and sister, Ellen Mae Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John R. Hiatt; brother, Melvin M. Werling; daughter, Diana L. Hiatt; granddaughter, Brigit L. Hiatt; and great-grandson, Tristan Stewart. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN, 46804), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse or River Christian Church, Fort Wayne. To leave online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 11, 2019
