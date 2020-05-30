ELEANOR R. BRUNE, 92, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She is survived by her children, Coral, William, Thomas, and Lynda Brune. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice George; husband, Henry "Hank" Brune; sister, Sue Winship; and brothers, William George and infant, Richard George. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a Wake service at 7:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 30, 2020.