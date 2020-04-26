ELFRIEDA (HOFACKER) ANDERSON, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born Aug. 23, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the third of five daughters of the late Friedrick and Cynthia Hofacker. She married Robert C. Anderson on Nov. 18, 1950, and they raised four daughters and a son. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She delighted in being the center of family gatherings. During her earlier years she enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, going to garage sales, playing bingo and spending time with friends and family. She worked in food prep and as the cashier in the S.W.A.C. high school cafeteria while her children were in school. Elfreida is survived by her children, Deporah (Stephane Langelier) Hornberger of Kendallville, Linda (John) Halter of Fort Wayne, Cynthia (Richard) Bis of Westlake Ohio, Robert (Tammy) Anderson of Fort Wayne, and Leesa (David) Kern of Huntertown; 11 grandchildren, Caryl (Ania) Hornberger, Troy (Jennifer) Hornberger, Kirsten (Rich) Long, Rachel (Geoff) Branson, Rick (Rachael) Bis, Teresa (Mitch) Reynolds, John Bis, Bill Bis, Tricia (Ryan) Reed, Matthew Anderson, and Chelsie (Scott) Klinger; two step-grandsons, Ben Kern and Brian (Genna) Kern and their families; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Hildegard Hofacker of Fort Wayne and Bette Leeward of Ocala, Fla. In addition to her husband of 51 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Mildred Burris and Shirley Goetz. Due to social gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020