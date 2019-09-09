ELFRIEDE "FREDA" GRIGGS, 94, passed Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She is survived by her sons, William (Brenda) Griggs and Thomas Griggs; daughter, Birdie Flanagan; son-in-law, Richard Bolen; grandchildren, Kim (Mark) Mettert, Richard Bolen II (April Sutherland), Shawn Flanagan, Chad (Aimee) Griggs, Amy Griggs, Brian (Stephanie) Griggs, Isaiah (Nina) Griggs, Christena Wallen-Griggs, and Uriah Griggs; and 13 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, George Griggs; daughter, Elke Bolen; and son-in-law, Neil Flanagan. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 9, 2019