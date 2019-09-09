ELFRIEDE "FREDA" GRIGGS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELFRIEDE "FREDA" GRIGGS.
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELFRIEDE "FREDA" GRIGGS, 94, passed Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She is survived by her sons, William (Brenda) Griggs and Thomas Griggs; daughter, Birdie Flanagan; son-in-law, Richard Bolen; grandchildren, Kim (Mark) Mettert, Richard Bolen II (April Sutherland), Shawn Flanagan, Chad (Aimee) Griggs, Amy Griggs, Brian (Stephanie) Griggs, Isaiah (Nina) Griggs, Christena Wallen-Griggs, and Uriah Griggs; and 13 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, George Griggs; daughter, Elke Bolen; and son-in-law, Neil Flanagan. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.