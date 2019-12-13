Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELINOR ANNA ALBERS SCHUELER. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Trinity English Lutheran Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Trinity English Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

ELINOR ANNA ALBERS SCHUELER, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the presence of her family. Born March 12, 1922, in Rantoul, Wis., she was the daughter of George Albers and Louise (Sage hom) Albers. She attended Lutheran grade schools, as well as Lutheran High School of Milwaukee. Following high school, she went on to Milwaukee Business Institute , and became a stenotypist. She began her working career at the Milwaukee Journal, and went on to work for the FBI Milwaukee office until her marriage in 1946. During these years she also participated actively in her church, Cross Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, and in the Milwaukee A Capella Choir. On April 30, 1946, Elinor married Kenneth R. Schueler, a Lutheran minister who had also grown up in Milwaukee. They first moved to Fonda, Iowa, where Ken served a small town parish. Later moves took them to parishes in Milwaukee, Lafayette, Ind., and Newtown, Conn. Ken also taught at Concordia Teachers College (now Concordia University) in River Forest, Ill. Following Ken's death in 1986, Elinor moved back to the Midwest to Fort Wayne to be close to family. Elinor enjoyed many things: antiques, estate sales, crossword puzzles, whipped cream on almost anything, and redecorating the mantel to her very exacting specifications. Any of her children who were asked on numerous occasions to do this can vouch for her specificity. Elinor also relished a Democratic victory in any election. She is survived by her children, Carrie (David) Simpson, Deborah (John) Peterson, Paul (Olivia) Schueler, Peter Schueler, and Matthew (Susan) Schueler; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; son, Jonathan; grandson, Henry; six brothers, and one sister. Elinor's quality of life was sustained and enhanced by the care of her children and grandchildren. Her dying was eased by the excellent ministrations of the Parkview Hospice team. Funeral service is noon Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour before the service. Suggested memorials to Trinity English Lutheran Church.



