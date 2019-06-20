Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISABETH REITZUG. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

ELISABETH REITZUG, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 27, 1923, in the village of Lauterha gen in East Prussia, Germany, she was a daughter of Albert and Anna Klaffke. When Elisabeth was only 13 years old, her father passed away. As the third oldest of eleven children, she took on management of the family finances. After finishing high school, Elisabeth was awarded a scholarship to study English and French at the Foreign Language School of the University of Leipzig. Always an over-achiever, Elisabeth took on the additional challenge of learning Bulgarian. After finishing her coursework Elisabeth was hired by the University Library to translate English, French and even Bulgarian documents. In January of 1945, just months before the end of the Second World War, Elisabeth returned to the family home in Mehlsack, East Prussia, to marry her longtime sweetheart, Nikolaus Reitzug, who was then a pilot in the Luftwaffe. Within hours of their wedding, the Soviet invasion of East Prussia began, and the newlyweds were forced to escape from their homeland. On foot and via troop transport through blizzard conditions, they made their way West. Nikolaus eventually rejoined his squadron and Elisabeth returned to her work at the University. Ten weeks later, during an aerial attack on Leipzig, Elisabeth was buried alive in an underground bunker. Miraculously, she and her cellar mates were able to claw their way out. In 1956, Elisabeth and Nikolaus emigrated to the United States with their five oldest children. Over the ensuing years four more siblings would bless the newly minted American family. They settled in Fort Wayne, where they were members of St. Jude parish for more than six decades. Elisabeth was involved in the St. Jude Social Action Committee and as a Eucharistic Minister. She crocheted blankets for cancer patients and babysat for little ones to allow their mothers to attend Bible Study. But she was happiest when she was providing for her own large family, whether that meant preparing a meal for her hungry horde - applying a band aid to a scrape or patching a broken heart - cheering her kids on at sporting events, or helping them with homework. She considered her family her greatest blessing. She celebrated the uniqueness of each of her children. Her familial love extended to all her kids' spouses, "the in-laws and the outlaws," as she liked to say with a twinkle in her eye. In her presence newcomers to the family immediately felt welcome. When Elisabeth spoke with a person, they knew she cared about them and they were the center of her universe. During her later years, nothing pleased her more than hearing stories of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Even into her 90's Mrs. Reitzug was an avid Scrabble player winning more matches than she lost! She is survived by sons, Henry (Anne), Ulrich (Mary), Mathias (Connie), and Christopher (Sherri); daughters, Monika (Ed) Leonard, Angelika (Paul) Day, Maria (Bill) Wolfe, and Marcella (Gustavo) Andrade; 23 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren; three sisters whom live in Germany; and one brother, Johannes (Marianne) Klaffke of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nikolaus Reitzug; an infant daughter, Esther; and six siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home on the grounds of the Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, with Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Preferred memorials are to Saint Anne Home, the Bishop Dwenger Scholarship Fund, or the St. Jude Social Action Committee.



