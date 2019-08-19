ELIZABETH A. GRABER, 86, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. She is survived by children, Samuel (Clara Mae) Graber, Rebecca (Ferman) Graber, Emma (Amos) Schwartz, Esther (Joseph) Schmucker, Emanuel (Susann) Graber, Daniel (Lydiann) Graber, Enos (Mary) Graber, Elizabeth (Furman) Graber, Elam (Rosa) Graber, James (Joan) Graber, and Rosanna (Maylon) Graber; 67 grandchildren, 117 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 22 step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca Brandenberger, Mary Ann Graber, Catherine Brandenberger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Graber; one grandchild, and five great-grandchildren. Service is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the residence, 7831 Roberts Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Pallbearers will be Melvin Brandenberger, Menno Graber, Victor Graber and Andrew Lengacher. Visitation started Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, and will continue until time of service at the residence. Burial will be in Milan Center Amish Cemetery. Bishop Daniel Graber will be officiating. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 19, 2019