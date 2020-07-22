ELIZABETH A. HUNTER, 71, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Nov. 27, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Eileen Martin. She graduated from Central Catholic High School Class of 1966 and Purdue School of Nursing. Elizabeth had a generous heart and spirit, which she displayed throughout her 40 years as a nurse and in her everyday life. She was a member of Saint Jude Catholic Church. Elizabeth loved to spend time with her grandchildren, playing golf, reading and volunteering at Charis House. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert "Greg" Hunter; daughters, Tracy (Joe) Heathman and Tara Shepherd, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Tyler and Mariah Taylor and Trever Heathman; siblings, Terry (Susan) Martin, Pat (John) McBride, Kathy (Doug) How and Kelly (Mike) Favory. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her brother, Mike Martin. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2155 Randallia Dr., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Charis House, 431 Fairmount Place, Fort Wayne IN 46808). To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com