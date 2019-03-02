Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH A. McCAGUE. View Sign

ELIZABETH A. McCAGUE, 92, of Columbia City, Ind., formerly of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, 6:35 p.m., at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Born Jan. 19, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Walter and Laura (Barrow) Ehmke. Elizabeth attended local schools and was a meat cutter at Parrott Packing Company, New Haven. She was a New Haven resident for 38 years before moving to Columbia City in 2017. Elizabeth loved baking, making pies, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her children Ronald (Barbara) McCague of Carbondale Ill. and Sheila (Gregory) Parnin of Columbia City; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert McCague; two brothers, and two sisters. A memorial service to honor Elizabeth's life is noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with memorial calling two hours prior to service. Private family burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Parkview Whitley Hospice. To send the family an online condolence, visit



600 Countryside Dr

Columbia City , IN 46725

