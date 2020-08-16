1/1
ELIZABETH E. "LIZ" SAGGARS
ELIZABETH E. "LIZ" SAGGARS, 95, of Ligonier, Ind., passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on April 17, 1925, she was a daughter of Harvey F. and Gladys "Pauline" (Fuller) Rensberger. On Sept. 7, 1946, she married Richard C. Saggars; he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2009. Elizabeth graduated from Goshen High School and went to work in the office at Western Rubber in Goshen. She then lived and worked with her husband on the family farm for over six decades. They enjoyed raising a variety of livestock, including cattle, chickens, Banty Hens, and many cats. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, eating out, and most importantly spending time together as a family, especially during the holidays. She was a loving grandmother and lit up whenever she saw her grandchildren. Survivors include three children, Janet (Robert) Viars of Carmel, Ind., Linda Davis of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tom (Ann) Saggars of Angola, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Stacey) Viars of Fishers, Ind., Lauren Isaacs of Westfield, Ind., Brad (Liz) Davis of Severance, Colo., Kara Baumann of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Ryan (Colleen) Davis of Denver, Colo., Andrew Saggars and Nicholas Saggars, both of Angola, Ind.; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dee Anna (Don) Miller of Goshen, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard C. Saggars; and siblings, Patricia, Loyal, Cliff, Frank "June" Jr., Jack, Jim, and Virginia. A funeral service will be held in Elizabeth's honor at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier (IN 46767), where family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will be in Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the West Noble Future Farmers of America, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Noble County 4-H Fund. Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
