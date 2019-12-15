ELIZABETH H. NOTT, 98, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Born on May 6, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine (Eckert) Kraick. She married Paul Mason, who preceded her in death on May 16, 1961, and later married Arvid Nott, who also preceded her in death. Elizabeth retired from Magnavox after 35 years of service. She enjoyed volunteer work at Lutheran Hospital for 25 years. Surviving relatives include one son, Willard "Bill" (Linda) Mason; one daughter, Cheryl "Cheri" (Douglas) Braun, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one sister, Deloris Faulkner of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four grandchildren, Paul (Heather) Mason, Chad (Amy) Mason, Phillip (Heather) Braun, Michelle (Ryan) Laughlin; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Henline, and 15 siblings. Private family service is being arranged by D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019