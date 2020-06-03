ELIZABETH JEAN WILLIAMS, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Dec. 14, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Vivian Bay. Liz was a member of the Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City and Louisville for many years. She loved camping, crafting, sewing, collecting cook books and recipes and cooking. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and making memories with her grandchildren. Liz also had a soft spot for animals and worked for veterinarians throughout the years. Surviving are her children, Susan (Chad) Reichert, Michael (Linda) Williams, Linda (Joe) Griffin, and David Williams; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, John (Bonnie) Bay. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, R. Joseph Williams. A Virtual service is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, view it online at www.facebook.com/DOMcCombLakeside. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A, Habitat for Humanity or the Alzheimer's Association. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 3, 2020.