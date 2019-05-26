ELIZABETH KINNIE, 86, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Englewood Health & Rehabilitation Center. She had worked at Fort Wayne State School for many years and was a member of True Love Baptist Church. "Sweet" as she was known is survived by her sons, Tommie (Ellen), Lorenzo (Martha), Timothy (Tracy), and Napolean Kinnie (Dee Burrow); daughters, Barbara (Curtis) Underwood, Betty Kinnie and Carol (John) Hutchins; sisters, Eva Nelson and Willie Louise Smith; sister-in-law, Betty Kinnie; 35 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kinnie Sr., sons, Walter, Jr. and Gus Kinnie; a daughter at birth; a grandson, Napolean Johnson; and siblings, Willie Smith, Carrie Goggins, and Ernestine. May. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at True Love Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019