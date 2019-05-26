ELIZABETH KINNIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH KINNIE.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELIZABETH KINNIE, 86, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Englewood Health & Rehabilitation Center. She had worked at Fort Wayne State School for many years and was a member of True Love Baptist Church. "Sweet" as she was known is survived by her sons, Tommie (Ellen), Lorenzo (Martha), Timothy (Tracy), and Napolean Kinnie (Dee Burrow); daughters, Barbara (Curtis) Underwood, Betty Kinnie and Carol (John) Hutchins; sisters, Eva Nelson and Willie Louise Smith; sister-in-law, Betty Kinnie; 35 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kinnie Sr., sons, Walter, Jr. and Gus Kinnie; a daughter at birth; a grandson, Napolean Johnson; and siblings, Willie Smith, Carrie Goggins, and Ernestine. May. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at True Love Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.