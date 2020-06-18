ELIZABETH L. LANTZ, 100, passed away at Kingston Care Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in New Castle, Ind., on Jan. 21, 1920, she was the daughter of the late George and Edna Burden. Elizabeth served in the U.S. Navy Waves during World War II as a Yeoman 2nd class until she was discharged on Feb. 5, 1946. She married Henry L. Lantz on Dec. 14, 1946 and they spent 38 years of marriage together until his passing. Elizabeth worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 12 years until her retirement in 1982. She did various other jobs including Stuckey's Greenhouse. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 82. She was a member of the YWBC for 60 years and a member of the quilting circle at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children, Linda (Carl) Arbogast, Lea Ann Cooley, Robert George Lantz, and Henry L. Lantz Jr.; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Lantz; siblings, Joseph W. Burden, Mary Belle Ray, Bertha F. Ray, Alleen Cole, and George Burden Jr.; and grandson, Joshua Beck. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.