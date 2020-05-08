ELIZABETH LAVON "CRACK" (McDONALD) BROWN
1936 - 2020
ELIZABETH LAVON "CRACK" (McDONALD) BROWN, departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born April 20, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Elijah and Bertha Mc Donald. She was a lifetime member of Union Baptist Church (UBC) and worked for the VA Hospital for 30 years before retiring in 1995. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Robert (Teresa) McDonald, Rodney McDonald, Carlotta Brown, and T.C. Brown; one sister, Marlene "Tillie" McDonald; eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and six great-great- grandchildren, along with a host of other family and friends. Private service for immediate family only is noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with private family only viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Service live streamed at noon at Facebook Union Baptist Church, Fort Wayne. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home.To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2020.
