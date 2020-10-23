ELIZABETH LEPPEK, 47, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Liz was a 1992 graduate of North Side High School. Some of her interests included being a lover of nature, visiting with friends on her front porch, scrapbooking, snuggling with her cats, gardening, and being an Indiana Master Naturalist. She was employed by Franklin Electric. Liz is survived by her husband of 26 years, Mark; son, Ethan; daughter, Martina; sister, Mary (Jorge) Milan; brother, Dann (Brigita) Adkins; many nieces and nephews; and parents, Maxine and Ted Baumgartner. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Dorothy Mae Waldron, in May of 2020. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Visitors will wear facemasks and social distancing will be practiced. Preferred memorials in Liz's honor may be directed to The Colon Cancer Coalition or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.