1/1
ELIZABETH LEPPEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH LEPPEK, 47, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Liz was a 1992 graduate of North Side High School. Some of her interests included being a lover of nature, visiting with friends on her front porch, scrapbooking, snuggling with her cats, gardening, and being an Indiana Master Naturalist. She was employed by Franklin Electric. Liz is survived by her husband of 26 years, Mark; son, Ethan; daughter, Martina; sister, Mary (Jorge) Milan; brother, Dann (Brigita) Adkins; many nieces and nephews; and parents, Maxine and Ted Baumgartner. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Dorothy Mae Waldron, in May of 2020. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Visitors will wear facemasks and social distancing will be practiced. Preferred memorials in Liz's honor may be directed to The Colon Cancer Coalition or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved