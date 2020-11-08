ELIZABETH "LIZ" LUDWIG, 81, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, surrounded in love by her family both near and far. Born in Dover, Tenn., she was one of nine siblings and a daughter of Lonnie and Mabel (Ford) Wallace. Liz married Dale E. Ludwig on Aug. 7, 1958; he preceded her in death in 1997. After living in Celina, Ohio, for several years they moved to Fort Wayne where they raised their family together as well as built their business - Advanced Products. Liz is survived by son, Mark (Dagne) Ludwig; and daughter, Melanie "Sis" (Fred) Hoover. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Adam (Derek) Hoover, Tyler (Christina) Ludwig, Megan (Josh) Harber, David (Caitlyn) Ludwig, and Michael (Mikki) Coburn; and her even more beloved seven great-grandchildren. Liz's family would also like to express their eternal gratitude to Michelle at Comforting Angels Hospice for the care she provided in the last months of Liz's life. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials for Liz can be made to donor's local A.S.P.C.A. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.