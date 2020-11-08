1/1
ELIZABETH "LIZ" LUDWIG
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH "LIZ" LUDWIG, 81, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, surrounded in love by her family both near and far. Born in Dover, Tenn., she was one of nine siblings and a daughter of Lonnie and Mabel (Ford) Wallace. Liz married Dale E. Ludwig on Aug. 7, 1958; he preceded her in death in 1997. After living in Celina, Ohio, for several years they moved to Fort Wayne where they raised their family together as well as built their business - Advanced Products. Liz is survived by son, Mark (Dagne) Ludwig; and daughter, Melanie "Sis" (Fred) Hoover. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Adam (Derek) Hoover, Tyler (Christina) Ludwig, Megan (Josh) Harber, David (Caitlyn) Ludwig, and Michael (Mikki) Coburn; and her even more beloved seven great-grandchildren. Liz's family would also like to express their eternal gratitude to Michelle at Comforting Angels Hospice for the care she provided in the last months of Liz's life. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials for Liz can be made to donor's local A.S.P.C.A. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved