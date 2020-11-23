1/1
ELIZABETH M. (BETTY) SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH (BETTY) M. SMITH, 98, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Riverwalk Village and Retirement Home in Nobles -ville, Ind. Born Nov. 24, 1921 in Hill City, Kan., she was a daughter of the late William E. Rollins and Viola B. Egbert. She graduated from Hill City High School in 1940 and married Paul D. Swift in 1941. After birth of two sons and Paul's accidental death in 1947, she married Aaron "Bud" Smith in 1952 and the family moved to Indiana in 1956. Elizabeth worked for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Employee Federal Credit Union and then became the manager of the Eckrich Employees Federal Credit Union. She retired in 1985. She was an active member of the Cedar Creek Church of Christ. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, and crochet. She was a long time member of the Settler's Club of Fort Wayne and Home Extension. After she and Bud retired, they traveled extensively in all 50 U.S. states, and multiple countries abroad. She is survived by her children, Roger (Melanie) Swift of Noblesville, Ind.; Beverly Friedman of Silver Spring, Md.; Marjorie (Dale) McCaskey of Fultondale, Ala.; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Smith, in 2007; son, Lowell (Gene) Swift Sr. in 2005; a grandson, Lowell Swift Jr. in 1987; brothers, Everett, Richard and Adrian Egbert; sisters, Donna Bayne, and Edith DeArmond; and son-in-law, Ralph Friedman. A private graveside service will be held, with the burial taking place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved