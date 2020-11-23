ELIZABETH (BETTY) M. SMITH, 98, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Riverwalk Village and Retirement Home in Nobles -ville, Ind. Born Nov. 24, 1921 in Hill City, Kan., she was a daughter of the late William E. Rollins and Viola B. Egbert. She graduated from Hill City High School in 1940 and married Paul D. Swift in 1941. After birth of two sons and Paul's accidental death in 1947, she married Aaron "Bud" Smith in 1952 and the family moved to Indiana in 1956. Elizabeth worked for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Employee Federal Credit Union and then became the manager of the Eckrich Employees Federal Credit Union. She retired in 1985. She was an active member of the Cedar Creek Church of Christ. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, and crochet. She was a long time member of the Settler's Club of Fort Wayne and Home Extension. After she and Bud retired, they traveled extensively in all 50 U.S. states, and multiple countries abroad. She is survived by her children, Roger (Melanie) Swift of Noblesville, Ind.; Beverly Friedman of Silver Spring, Md.; Marjorie (Dale) McCaskey of Fultondale, Ala.; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Smith, in 2007; son, Lowell (Gene) Swift Sr. in 2005; a grandson, Lowell Swift Jr. in 1987; brothers, Everett, Richard and Adrian Egbert; sisters, Donna Bayne, and Edith DeArmond; and son-in-law, Ralph Friedman. A private graveside service will be held, with the burial taking place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com