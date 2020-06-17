ELIZABETH (GERIG) MILLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH (GERIG) MILLER, 60, of Grabill, Ind., died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born May 7, 1960, in New Haven, she was a daughter of the late Amos and Viola Gerig, and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She is survived by her husband, David L. Miller; children, Mervin (Eva) Miller and Arlene (Nathan) Brandenberger; grandchildren, Debra (Enos Schmucker), Timothy (Lucinda Schmucker), Matthew, Malinda, Andrew, Mary Beth, Julia, Janetta, Janean, Sharon, and MaKayla; sisters, Martha (Enos) Graber, Margaret (Merv) Graber, Marie (Victor) Wagler, Anna Mae (Amos) Brandenberger, and Eileen (Andy) Schwartz; brothers, Joseph (Rosa) Gerig, Paul (Marie) Gerig, Jonas (Darla) Gerig, Edwin (Ruth) Gerig, and Alvin (Carolyn) Gerig; and siblings-in-law, Barbara (Henry) Wagler, Marian n(Benjamin) Graber, Rosa (Joe) Gerig, Alvin (Betty) Miller, and Iona (Martin) Lengacher. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Victor Gerig; brother-in-law, Victor Wagler; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Leah Miller. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Miller Home, 13404 Souder Road, Grabill (IN 46741), with Bishop Jonas Zehr officiating. Calling starts on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the home until time of service. Pallbearers will be Jonas Wagler, Joseph Gerig, Johnny Gerig, Elam Miller, Benjamin Graber, and Dave Wagler. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Grabill.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved