ELIZABETH (GERIG) MILLER, 60, of Grabill, Ind., died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born May 7, 1960, in New Haven, she was a daughter of the late Amos and Viola Gerig, and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She is survived by her husband, David L. Miller; children, Mervin (Eva) Miller and Arlene (Nathan) Brandenberger; grandchildren, Debra (Enos Schmucker), Timothy (Lucinda Schmucker), Matthew, Malinda, Andrew, Mary Beth, Julia, Janetta, Janean, Sharon, and MaKayla; sisters, Martha (Enos) Graber, Margaret (Merv) Graber, Marie (Victor) Wagler, Anna Mae (Amos) Brandenberger, and Eileen (Andy) Schwartz; brothers, Joseph (Rosa) Gerig, Paul (Marie) Gerig, Jonas (Darla) Gerig, Edwin (Ruth) Gerig, and Alvin (Carolyn) Gerig; and siblings-in-law, Barbara (Henry) Wagler, Marian n(Benjamin) Graber, Rosa (Joe) Gerig, Alvin (Betty) Miller, and Iona (Martin) Lengacher. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Victor Gerig; brother-in-law, Victor Wagler; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Leah Miller. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Miller Home, 13404 Souder Road, Grabill (IN 46741), with Bishop Jonas Zehr officiating. Calling starts on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the home until time of service. Pallbearers will be Jonas Wagler, Joseph Gerig, Johnny Gerig, Elam Miller, Benjamin Graber, and Dave Wagler. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Grabill.