ELIZABETH "BETTY" R. DALEY, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born Aug. 3, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Francis C. and Helen E. Mc-Manus. She attended The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, N.Y., graduated from St. Augustine High School in Kalamazoo, Mich., and attended Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Betty was a 65-year member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and had been an active member of their Rosary Society. She never missed sending a birthday card for anyone and she never missed attending an event involving her grandchildren or great-grandchildren. "She always made you feel that you were the most important person in her life and always remained in close contact with many childhood friends. She had great love for all her family and shared her sense of humor with us all." As a descendant of those who have kissed The Blarney Stone, she was bestowed the Gift of Eloquence and she knew well how and when to use it. To hear a "Grama Betty" story was a delight and an experience to be cherished. Betty is survived by her brother, Peter (Claudette) McManus of Louisville, K.Y.; sister-in-law, Mary Lee (Francis, Jr.) McManus of Newburgh, Ind.; and children, Christine (Tim) Doak and Denise (Ernie) Venderley, both of Fort Wayne, Stephen (Judy) Daley of Franklin, Ind., Elyse (Gus) Daley of Addison, Ill., Patrick (Kerri) Daley and Amy (Brian) Cook, both of Fort Wayne, and Mark (Angela) Daley of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. "Grama Betty" is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, along with dozens of nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by brothers, Robert (Edith) McManus and Francis McManus Jr. She will be missed by all whose life she touched. A Celebration of Life for Betty will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the . "It is true, as they say, that the blossoms of spring are all the more precious because they bloom so briefly".

