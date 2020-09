Or Copy this URL to Share

DALEY, ELIZABETH "BETTY" R.: A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., Fort Wayne. Following the Mass will be the interment at Catholic Cemetery with a party afterwards. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be followed and face masks requested.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store